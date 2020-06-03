Police tells thousands at Rotterdam anti-racism protest to go home because of overcrowding

People take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Rotterdam, Netherlands June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

ROTTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch police on Wednesday asked several thousand protesters in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam to go home because the anti-racism rally was too crowded and participants could not keep to the social distancing rules.

The rally, which was held on and around the central Erasmus bridge, was called over the case of George Floyd, a black American who died in police custody in the United States last week.