Suspect in critical condition, one officer injured in Brooklyn shooting: police

(Reuters) - A suspect was in critical condition, and at least one police officer was injured, after police responded to a shooting in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday night, police said.

The suspect shot at least one person in the area of the Kingsborough Houses public housing project before police arrived and shot the suspect, a police source said.

Preliminary information suggested the incident, which happened after 9 p.m., was not related to protests over George Floyd’s death, or looting, the source said.