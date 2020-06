FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that decisions would be made “in just a short period of time” on legislation to address racial profiling and actions by police, amid days of mass protests in the United States.

She said lawmakers were discussing different proposals, with some wanting a “comprehensive” bill.