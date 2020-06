FILE PHOTO: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz provides an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the investigation into the death of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers, during a news conference in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. May 27, 2020. John Autey/Pioneer Press/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said on Monday that a truck driver who drove through protesters marching on a highway on Sunday appeared to be “frustrated” at the closure of the road and did brake when he saw marchers.

The trucker, who was beaten by some protesters, told authorities the vast majority of the marchers tried to protect him from others who wanted to do him harm, Walz said.