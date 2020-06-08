Politics
June 8, 2020 / 7:34 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Trump says U.S. police will not be disbanded

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday there will not be any disbanding of police following calls for law enforcement to be defunded in the aftermath of the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis that has sparked nationwide protests.

Trump, speaking in a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials at the White House, said 99 percent of police are great people although there are some bad apples.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis

