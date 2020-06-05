Trump suggests governors call in National Guard to 'dominate the streets'

U.S. President Donald Trump talks about a U.S. jobs report amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as he addresses a news conference as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow listens in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had suggested to some governors to call in the National Guard in the face of mostly peaceful nationwide protests sparked by the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

“I’m suggesting to some of these governors that are too proud ... ‘Don’t be proud. Get the job done. You’ll end up doing much better in the end, calling the National Guard. Call me,’” Trump said in remarks at the White House Rose Garden.

“You have to dominate the streets. You can’t let what’s happening, happen,” he added.