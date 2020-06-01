Trump urges U.S. governors to take harder line on protests: reports

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump offers a thumbs up to the media as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, U.S., from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump criticized U.S. governors’ response to nationwide protests in a call on Monday, telling state leaders they should take a tougher stance and that their current response make them look weak, according to media reports.

“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate,” Trump said, according to CBS News, which cited audio of the call it had obtained.

