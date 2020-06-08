Politics
June 8, 2020 / 6:42 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Trump considering various proposals in response to Floyd's death: White House

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump talks about a U.S. jobs report amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as he addresses a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is “appalled” by calls for police to be defunded and he is looking at a number of proposals in response to the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis that has sparked nationwide protests.

“The president is appalled by the defund the police movement,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told a media briefing. She said Trump is “taking a look at various” proposals in response to George Floyd’s death.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
