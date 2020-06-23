Trump says people who destroy U.S. monuments should be jailed

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of a portrait of former president Theodore Roosevelt during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his warning that those who destroy U.S. monuments on federal property would be arrested and face jail time, hours after protesters tried to topple a statue of former president Andrew Jackson near the White House.

Trump’s warning on Twitter comes as a growing swath of such statues, many paying homage to the rebel Confederacy from the nation’s Civil War-era, have been targeted amid weeks of protests over racism and policing.