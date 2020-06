U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police on Monday as President Donald Trump spoke in the Rose Garden, live televised images showed.

Trump said he was mobilizing all federal resources to suppress protests that have erupted since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.