Trump says Justice Dept. probing death of unarmed black man in Minneapolis

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the cost of treating diabetes in the White House Rose Garden during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the Justice Department and the FBI are investigating the case of an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” Trump said on Twitter.

“I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement,” he said.