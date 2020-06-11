Trump says U.S. needs stronger police, promises better training

U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted as he arrives for a roundtable discussion with members of the faith community, law enforcement and small business at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DALLAS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday after weeks of protests against police brutality and racism that his administration would invest more in police training and take measures to increase access to capital for small businesses in minority communities.

The United States needs stronger police forces and cannot make progress by labeling millions of Americans racist, Trump said at an event in a Dallas church.