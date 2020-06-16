Trump says he met with families of victims of recent police violence

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing an executive order on police reform at a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he met with the relatives of victims of recent police and other violence, including the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed black Georgia man who was killed while jogging in February.

Trump, speaking at a White House event on policing, offered his condolences to the families and vowed to pursue justice before preparing to sign an executive order, reiterating his emphasis on “law and order” amid protests against racism and police brutality.