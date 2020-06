FILE PHOTO: Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is surrounded by clergy as she speaks during a vigil as protests continue on the streets near the White House over the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S., June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The mayor of Washington on Thursday called for the withdrawal from the U.S. capital of military units sent from other states to deal with protests against police brutality and racism.

“We want troops from out of state out of Washington D.C.,” Mayor Muriel Bowser told a news conference.