Emergency personnel put water on the scene of school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 2, 2017.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A second body has been pulled from the rubble of a Minneapolis school following a gas explosion and building collapse, the city's fire chief said on Wednesday.

Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel declined to identify the second victim, pending notification of next of kin. Nine people were hurt in the blast at about 10:20 a.m. central time.