Black Hawk helicopter, with three aboard, goes down in Minnesota: National Guard

(Reuters) - A Black Hawk helicopter, with three soldiers aboard, went down in central Minnesota on Thursday after the Minnesota National Guard lost contact with it during a maintenance test flight, the Guard said on social media.

Emergency crews were at the scene of the downed UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota National Guard said in a tweet it lost communication with the aircraft at about 2 p.m. local time.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our Guardsmen and our thoughts are with our soldiers and their families at this time,” the Guard said in an earlier tweet.