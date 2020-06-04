Minnesota attorney general says first-degree murder charge still possible

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announces upgraded charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and charges against three other former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd in police custody, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Minnesota Attorney General Ellison said on Wednesday that if the prosecution gets evidence to support a first-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case it will be presented to a jury.

Asked in an interview with CNN about a possible first-degree murder charge, Ellison said: “We are continuing to gather evidence and if we get evidence to support that, that we can put in front of a jury, we will present that. At this time, we brought forth the maximum ethical charges as we could.”