Pelosi says increased military in Washington is 'alarming'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The increased presence of U.S. military and federal law enforcement, including unidentified officers, in Washington is “alarming,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, calling on President Donald Trump to disclose the agencies operating in the city amid protests over racial injustice.

“We are concerned about the increased militarization and lack of clarity that may increase chaos,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to Trump. “Congress and the American people need to know who is in charge, what is the chain of command, what is the mission, and by what authority is the National Guard from other states operating in the capital.”