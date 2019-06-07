Minnesota ex-officer gets 12-1/2 years for Australian woman's shooting death

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 12-1/2 years in prison on Friday for the fatal shooting of an Australian woman nearly two years ago after she had called police to report a possible sexual assault.

FILE PHOTO: Mohamed Noor, center, former Minnesota policeman on trial for fatally shooting an Australian woman, walks into the courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Craig Lassig/File Photo - RC1DDA04DCD0

Mohamed Noor, 33, was found guilty on April 30 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond outside her home in a case that drew international attention.

Minnesota District Judge Kathryn Quaintance rejected a request for leniency from Noor’s lawyers and imposed a prison term in line with what prosecutors had proposed.

“The law does not allow license because someone is a good person,” Quaintance said in imposing a sentence of 150 months before a hushed courtroom. “Good people sometimes do bad things.”

Noor, who has been in custody since his conviction, was led out of the courtroom with a grave expression on his face. He was acquitted of a more serious charge of second-degree intentional murder.

The case was one of a series of highly publicized police killings in recent years. In many of them, the victims were black men or teenagers, but in this case, Damond was white and Noor is a black Somali immigrant.

Citing Noor’s community service, his clean record and his cooperation with the investigation, Noor’s attorneys asked for a sentence of probation, or at most, a prison term of a year and a day.

Noor, the first Minnesota police officer to be convicted of murder, and his partner drove to Damond’s home the night of July 15, 2017, to respond a report she had made of a possible sexual assault. When Damond approached the patrol car, Noor fired through the car window, killing her.

Noor testified that he shot her in self-defense after he and his partner were startled by a loud noise.

Last month, Minneapolis city officials agreed to pay $20 million to settle a civil suit brought by Damond’s family.