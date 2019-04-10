Minnesota child-sex sting results in 58 arrests, state says

(Reuters) - Minnesota authorities arrested 58 people accused of attempting to solicit children for sex or trafficking during a sting operation staged during the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament over the weekend, state authorities said on Wednesday.

The sting, which resulted in the rescue of 28 victims, occurred Friday through Monday as uncover agents posed as minors or as sex buyers and chatted with suspects on social media platforms. Investigators arrested the suspects as they arrived at an arranged meeting place for an encounter, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

A representative for the Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment.