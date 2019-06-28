U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales rise 25 pct in June

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold 5,000 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in June, up 25 percent from the previous month, according to the latest data. (in ounces)

Gold Silver

Platinum

2019 2018 2019 2018

2019 January 65,500 58,500 4,017,500 3,235,000 27,100 February 13,000 5,500 2,057,500 942,500

2,400 March 11,500 3,500 850,000 915,000

4,000 April 10,000 4,500 1,196,000 915,000

6,500 May 4,000 24,000 866,000 380,000

n/a June 5,000 24,500 1,035,000 435,000

n/a YTD Total 109,000 120,500 10,022,000 6,822,500 40,000 New York newsroom