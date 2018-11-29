Business News
November 29, 2018 / 1:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Microsoft wins $479.2 million contract from U.S. Army

1 Min Read

A Microsoft store is pictured in New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - The U.S. Army said on Wednesday that it has awarded Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) a $479.2 million contract to supply prototypes for the Army’s augmented reality systems helping soldiers in training and combat missions.

The Army posted the contract award on its website.

“Augmented reality technology will provide troops with more and better information to make decisions,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Bloomberg, which earlier reported the deal, said the contract went though a bidding process with key tech companies including Magic Leap participating in the auction.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

