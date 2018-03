(Reuters) - Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant on Monday signed the strictest abortion law in the United States, a measure that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of gestation, a lawmaker said.

FILE PHOTO: Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, arrives at B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, U.S., May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Bryant, a Republican, signed the bill at his office at the Capitol, Republican Joey Fillingane, who introduced the measure in the state Senate, said by telephone.