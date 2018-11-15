Two killed, dozens injured in Mississippi bus crash

(Reuters) - Two people were killed and more than 40 others injured on Wednesday when a tour bus overturned on an icy roadway in northern Mississippi just across the state line from Memphis, Tennessee, officials said.

The accident took place along Interstate 269 about 1:30 p.m. CST (1930 GMT). Two of the people hurt were sent to local trauma centers with critical injuries and a third was listed in serious condition, said Ayoka Pond of Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Pond said a total of 26 passengers were sent to Baptist hospitals - one in Southaven, Mississippi, and the other in Collierville, Tennessee. Most of those patients had non-critical injuries, she said, although at least six remained hospitalized.

A number of other patients were treated at the scene or taken to other area hospitals.

The bus was traveling from Huntsville, Alabama to Tunica County, Mississippi, at the time of the crash.