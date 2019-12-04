Shooting near Mississippi university briefly causes campus lockdown

(Reuters) - Officials at Jackson State University in Mississippi locked down the campus for roughly 30 minutes on Wednesday after a nearby shooting wounded one person in the leg, a university spokesman said.

“The shutdown has been lifted,” spokesman L.A. Warren said.

The injured person was taken to a hospital and police were searching for a suspect who fled in a black car, Warren said.

“The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter,” the school, a historically black university, posted on Twitter.

The shooting took place on a block at the edge of the campus, the Jackson Police Department said.