Section of Mississippi River shut after oil spill near New Orleans: U.S. Coast Guard

(Reuters) - The United States Coast Guard said on Thursday a portion of the Mississippi River was shut as it responded to reports of an oil spill near mile marker 100 on the lower Mississippi River near New Orleans.

*The river is closed to vessel movement from mile marker 91 to mile marker 101, the Coast Guard said in its statement

*The Singapore-flagged vessel Pac Antares hit a pier, reportedly leaking diesel fuel into the river, the agency said, adding it was currently moored at Nashville Avenue Wharf and the leak has been plugged.