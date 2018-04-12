FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 7:19 PM / in 12 minutes

Section of Mississippi River shut after oil spill near New Orleans: U.S. Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The United States Coast Guard said on Thursday a portion of the Mississippi River was shut as it responded to reports of an oil spill near mile marker 100 on the lower Mississippi River near New Orleans.

*The river is closed to vessel movement from mile marker 91 to mile marker 101, the Coast Guard said in its statement

*The Singapore-flagged vessel Pac Antares hit a pier, reportedly leaking diesel fuel into the river, the agency said, adding it was currently moored at Nashville Avenue Wharf and the leak has been plugged.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler

