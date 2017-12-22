FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 4:43 PM / a day ago

Three women shot dead trying to escape burglars in St. Louis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three women were shot dead in a car as they tried to escape burglars who broke into a home in St. Louis early on Friday, the city’s police department said.

The women were inside a home on the city’s north side when two men burst in shortly after 3 a.m. local time, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities got an emergency call that a burglary was underway at the home. Another followed minutes later: shots fired.

When police arrived, they found the three women, all in their 20s, dead inside a car parked outside the home, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. A man who had been with the women inside the home managed to escape alive.

The women were identified by police as Reeba Moore, 25; Dominique Lewis, 24; and Chanice White, 24.

Police said they are looking for the attackers.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Susan Thomas

