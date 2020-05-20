Missouri executes man convicted of 1991 murder in first execution since pandemic began

(Reuters) - A Missouri man convicted of stabbing to death an elderly trailer park manager three decades ago was put to death by lethal injection on Tuesday, in the first execution in the United States since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Walter Barton, 64, was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. local time at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri, state corrections officals said. He was executed for the 1991 murder of Gladys Kuehler, 81.