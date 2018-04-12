FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 1:31 AM / in 41 minutes

Missouri attorney general calls for governor to resign over sex scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Missouri’s attorney general called on Governor Eric Greitens, a fellow Republican, to resign on Wednesday, saying the findings of a newly released state legislative report on a sex scandal that has embroiled Greitens are grounds for impeachment.

FILE PHOTO: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens appears in a police booking photo in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., February 22, 2018. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Dept./Handout via REUTERS

Attorney General Josh Hawley, a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Claire McCaskill, said the report “contains shocking, substantial and corroborated evidence of wrongdoing” by the 44-year-old governor.

Greitens, who is charged with criminal invasion of privacy in connection with an admitted extramarital affair in 2015 before his election, said earlier on Wednesday that he was determined to stay in office while fighting to clear his name in court.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler

