Missouri House committee to release report on Greitens scandal

(Reuters) - A Missouri House of Representatives committee was set to release a report on Wednesday on its investigation of a scandal embroiling Governor Eric Greitens, who has been charged with invasion of privacy in connection with an extramarital affair.

FILE PHOTO: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens appears in a police booking photo in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., February 22, 2018. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Dept./Handout via REUTERS

Greitens was indicted in February on a single felony count of invasion of privacy. He stands accused of taking a compromising photograph of a woman without her consent, then making it accessible by computer in order to prevent her from disclosing their sexual relationship.

The alleged offense occurred in March 2015.

Greitens, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, has admitted to having an affair with the woman, identified in the indictment only as K.S., but has denied he tried to blackmail her to cover it up or that he did anything that was criminal.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Tuesday imposed a gag order on attorneys, witnesses and other parties to the criminal case pending against the 44-year-old Republican.

The judge said his gag order would not preclude the parties from making statements about the general nature of the case, schedules or the substance of court rulings that he had entered into the public record.

Burlison indicated he had no power over state legislators, who “have their jobs and their authority,” but hoped “consideration is being given to any ... defendant’s rights to have a fair trial in front of an impartial jury,” according to a transcript released by the defense.