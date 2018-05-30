Prosecutor to announce details of deal reached with Missouri governor

(Reuters) - A St. Louis prosecutor is set to make public details of a deal she reached on a felony charge against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, a day after he announced his resignation after his short tenure as governor became embroiled in scandal.

FILE PHOTO: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens seen at an industrial site in this undated photo from his social media site made available May 30, 2017. Office of the Missouri Governor/Handout via REUTERS

The 44-year-old first-term governor, who was seen as a rising star in the Republican Party, abruptly resigned on Tuesday amid accusations stemming from an extramarital affair and his political fundraising.

Greitens was charged a month ago with felony computer tampering. He is accused of illegally obtaining a donor list to aid his 2016 election campaign from a veterans’ charity he founded in 2007.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement to local media on Tuesday that she has been in contact with the governor’s defense team and that she has “reached a fair and just resolution of the pending charges.”

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL commando, faced the possibility of becoming the first Missouri governor to be impeached as the Republican-controlled Missouri General Assembly began a special session on May 18 to consider what disciplinary steps to take against him.

FILE PHOTO: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens appears in a police booking photo in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., February 22, 2018. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Dept./Handout via REUTERS/File Picture

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson, also a Republican, will become governor when Greitens officially leaves office on Friday.

Greitens was previously charged with felony invasion of privacy in connection with an admitted extramarital affair in 2015 with a hairdresser before he was elected. He has said he is innocent and called the relationship consensual.

St. Louis prosecutors dismissed the criminal invasion of privacy charge against Greitens on May 14 before his trial got under way. A special prosecutor assigned to the case said on Tuesday that her investigation will continue, according to local media.

Greitens had previously called the charges against him part of a political witch hunt and on Tuesday he complained of “legal harassment” with “no end in sight.”

Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives said Greitens’ exit was best for the state. State Senate Democratic leader Gina Walsh said Greitens still needed to answer for the scandals.