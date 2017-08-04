FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City IRS staff sickened after contact with suspicious package: media
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 4, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 2 months ago

Kansas City IRS staff sickened after contact with suspicious package: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - About 10 people at a Kansas City, Missouri, IRS building were sickened with symptoms including chest pains and vomiting after they came into contact on Friday with a suspicious package delivered to their office, local news reports said.

The package appeared to have arrived in an 8-by-12-inch envelope and gave off a smell of ammonia, but the Internal Revenue Service building was not immediately evacuated, Fox4KC television quoted fire officials as saying.

The package was isolated and emergency responders set up a triage center near the building, KCTV reported fire officials on the scene as saying.

Most of the people who fell ill were treated and feeling better but a few were taken to a hospital, the Fox affiliate said.

The Kansas City Fire Department said online that they were responding to a report of hazardous material at the building. Officials were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Tom Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.