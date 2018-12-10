ASG raises offer to buy Mitek to $11.50 per share

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp’s ASG Technologies Group Inc raised its offer to buy Mitek Systems Inc (MITK.O) to $11.50 per share from $10, in its latest attempt to buy the provider of financial technology to banks.

ASG said it made the offer public because Mitek refused to engage with the hedge fund on “reasonable terms”.

The latest offer represents a 28.2 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday. Mitek’s shares were up 17 percent at $10.50 in premarket trading.

ASG had revised its offer to $10 a share in cash on Oct. 31. Reuters reported earlier that month that the company rebuffed the hedge fund’s first takeover approach.

ASG expects to finance the deal with cash from its balance sheet, debt financing from third party lenders and cash equity invested by Elliott and other shareholders.

Naples, Florida-based ASG said the updated proposal also offers to remove any debt financing risk.

The increased proposal for San Diego-based Mitek was not subject to any financing condition.