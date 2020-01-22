PSA not sure if engines it delivered to Mitsubishi are part of German probe

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PSA Peugeot Citroen is seen at the company's plant in Poissy, near Paris, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA (PEUP.PA) said on Wednesday it did not know if 1.6 liter diesel engines it supplied to Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi (7211.T) between 2015 and 2018 are part of a probe in Germany.

“At this stage, we do not know which vehicles or families of engines are targeted by the ongoing probe of Mitsubishi,” a PSA spokesman said.

Mitsubishi is being probed by German prosecutors for suspected use of illegal defeat devices installed in its diesel engines, the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.