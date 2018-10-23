FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 3:50 AM / a few seconds ago

Mitsubishi Heavy to inject $2 billion into regional jet unit: NHK

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) is set to inject 220 billion yen ($2 billion) into its aircraft unit which has struggled to deliver its first passenger plane, national broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is seen at the company's Sagamihara plant in Sagamihara, Japan, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Maki Shiraki/File Photo

Mitsubishi’s regional jet program, Japan’s first passenger plane since the 1960s, has been delayed by several years, with first customer ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T) now expecting the 90-seater plane in 2020 rather than in 2013 as originally planned.

Canada’s Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) sued Mitsubishi’s aircraft unit this month, saying former Bombardier employees passed on trade secrets to help Mitsubishi’s jet project.

Reporting by William Mallard and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

