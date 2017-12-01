FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Cable head quits over data falsification scandal
#Business News
December 1, 2017 / 8:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mitsubishi Cable head quits over data falsification scandal

Sam Nussey

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of Mitsubishi Cable Industries Ltd has stepped down following the firm’s admission last week that it had manipulated inspection data of rubber sealing products.

A monitor showing the logo of Mitsubishi Materials Corp is seen in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The company is one of three Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T) units to have disclosed that data had been fabricated, the latest in a spate of falsification and compliance scandals at Japanese manufacturers this year.

Hiroaki Murata has resigned as president, although he will still keep his place on the board, Mitsubishi Cable said. It is one of the few resignations by senior executives announced in the wake of the scandals.

The data fabrication at Mitsubishi Cable took place for two and half years with products potentially sent to hundreds of customers at home and abroad.

Mitsubishi Materials has said that it has not found any safety or legal problems relating to the data falsification.

Other Japanese firms to have hit by compliance scandals include Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T), Toray Industries Inc (3402.T), Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and rival automaker Subaru Corp (7270.T).

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
