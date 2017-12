TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of a unit at Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T) has resigned following a data falsification scandal, the subsidiary announced on Friday.

A monitor showing the logo of Mitsubishi Materials Corp is seen in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Hiroaki Murata, president of subsidiary Mitsubishi Cable Industries Ltd [MTCBL.UL], resigned following the admission last week that the unit manipulated inspection data of rubber sealing products, a Mitsubishi Cable spokesman told Reuters.