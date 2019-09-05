Mitsubishi Aircraft signs MOU for 100 SpaceJet planes

FILE PHOTO: A Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation flag flies at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp and Mesa Airlines Inc, a regional airline operator, entered into a memorandum of understanding to begin talks on purchase of 100 SpaceJet M100 aircraft.

The aircraft is a revamped version of Mitsubishi’s smaller jet MRJ70, designed to carry 65 to 88 people.

Under the MOU, the companies target 50 firm orders and purchase rights for an additional 50 planes.

The deliveries to the unit of Mesa Air Group (MESA.O) would begin in 2024, Mitsubishi said in a statement.