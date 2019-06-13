Mitsubishi Aircraft unveils new planes for regional markets

FILE PHOTO: A Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation flag flies at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp on Thursday unveiled the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family of aircraft, as the jet maker steps up its focus on the commercial regional air travel market.

“The regional market is an attractive one, full of untapped growth potential,” Alex Bellamy, Chief Development Officer at Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, said in a statement.

The SpaceJet family includes the SpaceJet M90 and the SpaceJet M100 models. The formal launch of the SpaceJet M100 programme is expected later this year, the company said.