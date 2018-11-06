November 6, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mitsubishi Motors second-quarter profit rises 22 percent, beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: Mitsubishi Motors displays the company's Eclipse Cross during media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) on Tuesday posted a 22 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, beating estimates, as strong sales growth helped to further drive the automaker’s recovery from a domestic mileage cheating scandal in 2016.

Operating profit at Japan’s sixth-largest carmaker was 28.8 billion yen ($254 million) in July-September from 23.6 billion yen a year earlier. The result compared with the 25.95 billion yen average of eight analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing

