Mitsubishi Motors second-quarter profit rises 22 percent, beats estimates

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) on Tuesday posted a 22 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, beating estimates, as strong sales growth helped to further drive the automaker’s recovery from a domestic mileage cheating scandal in 2016.

Operating profit at Japan’s sixth-largest carmaker was 28.8 billion yen ($254 million) in July-September from 23.6 billion yen a year earlier. The result compared with the 25.95 billion yen average of eight analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.