UFC strips Jones of title, Cormier reinstated as champion
September 14, 2017 / 2:47 AM / a month ago

UFC strips Jones of title, Cormier reinstated as champion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The UFC stripped Jon Jones of the light heavyweight championship title on Wednesday following his positive drug test and reinstated Daniel Cormier as champion.

Apr 26, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Jon Jones puts his arms in the air after the UFC light heavy weight championship fight against Glover Texeira at Baltimore Arena.-USA TODAY Sports

Jones tested positive for a steroid prior to his July 29 title fight against Cormier, which he won in a third-round TKO.

The second sample from Jones’s failed test also came back positive on Tuesday and the Cormier fight was subsequently ruled a “no contest” by the California State Athletic Commission.

Jones, 30, was previously banned for a year after failing a doping test in the run-up to a title fight against Cormier in July, 2016.

He was originally stripped of the title in 2015 following a hit-and-run incident.

As a repeat offender, he faces a suspension of up to four years.

Writing by Jahmal Corner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
