McGregor plans return to MMA for next fight

The Sports Xchange) - Forget about Conor McGregor stepping back into the boxing ring anytime soon. It appears that the 29-year-old will head back to fight in the octagon, not the squared circle.

After a Friday night on the town in New York, TMZ caught up with McGregor who said, “I think a true fight is what I want to do next. A real fight ... MMA next.”

There had been talk of a McGregor-Manny Pacquiao fight, but that talk quickly ended when UFC president Dana White threatened to sue Pacquiao, according to ESPN. McGregor remains under contract with the UFC

The last time McGregor fought he stepped into the ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to take on Floyd Mayweather Jr. He suffered a TKO loss on that August night, but many thought he performed admirably and might stay in boxing for more lucrative contracts.

The fight against Mayweather did 4.3 million buys, making it the second biggest fight in history.

McGregor scoffed at the idea of fighting in the WWE, using an expletive to say, no, he wasn’t going to follow in Ronda Rousey’s footsteps.