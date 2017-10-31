FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mixed Martial Arts: McGregor apologizes for homophobic slur
October 31, 2017 / 7:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mixed Martial Arts: McGregor apologizes for homophobic slur

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

(Note: Strong language in second paragraph)

FILE PHOTO: Conor McGregor reacts as Artem Lobov (red gloves, not pictured) fights Andre Fili (blue gloves, not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Ergo Arena, Oct 21, 2017; Gdansk, Poland. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

By Philip O‘Connor

DUBLIN (Reuters) - UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has apologized after being captured on video using a homophobic slur at a recent event after his friend lost a bout.

McGregor, who lost a multi-million dollar boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather last month after switching fighting codes, was filmed using the word “faggot” after his sparring partner Artem Lobov lost a unanimous decision to Andre Fili in Poland on Oct. 21.

“I‘m human, I slip up, I say stupid things every damn day. All I can (do) is hold my hand up and apologize if anyone was offended,” McGregor, 29, told Reuters in an interview in his hometown of Dublin.

“The word used to describe that opponent (Fili) was incorrect and very offensive and I can apologize for that.”

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis

