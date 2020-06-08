Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank names Moshe Lari as CEO

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - The board of Israel’s Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank (MZTF.TA) has chosen Moshe Lari, vice president and head of the bank’s financial division, as its new chief executive.

Lari is expected to take over as CEO of Israel’s third-largest bank in the second half of September, subject to approval of the Bank of Israel, Mizrahi said on Monday.

He will replace Eldad Fresher, who had announced plans to leave the bank in the coming months.

Lari began working for the bank more than 20 years ago, first at Tefahot bank and then at the merged bank in 2005. In 2009 he was appointed vice president and a member of management.