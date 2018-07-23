Mizuho's U.S. unit to pay $1.25 million penalty: U.S. SEC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T)will pay $1.25 million penalty over what U.S. financial regulators said was its “failure to safeguard information pertaining to stock buybacks by its issuer customers,” according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission statement on Monday.
Mizuho Securities USA LLC agreed to pay the penalty without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, the statement said, adding that it has censured the company and ordered it to prevent future violations.
Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander