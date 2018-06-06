Major League Baseball notebook: Bumgarner activated for season debut

The San Francisco Giants activated left-hander Madison Bumgarner from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday to make his 2018 debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bumgarner sustained a fractured left hand late in spring training when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City Royals infielder Whit Merrifield on March 23. In two rehab starts, Bumgarner struck out 15 batters in 8 1/3 innings.

Bumgarner also missed three months last season because of injuries he sustained in a dirt bike accident in April. His spring training numbers were strong this year, fueling hopes of a bounce-back campaign.

Bumgarner, 28, had a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts last season. He is 104-76 with a 3.01 ERA for his nine-year major league career.

—The St. Louis Cardinals activated ace right-hander Carlos Martinez and All-Star catcher Yadier Molina off the disabled list.

The Cardinals also selected the contract of right-hander Preston Guilmet from Triple-A Memphis. In corresponding moves, infielder Greg Garcia was placed on the paternity list and right-hander Mike Mayers was optioned to Memphis. Catcher Carson Kelly had previously been sent down to Memphis on Sunday. Catcher Steven Baron was designated for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster for Guilmet.

Molina missed the team’s last 26 games with a pelvic injury that required surgery. Martinez had been out since May 8 with a right lat strain.

—Cincinnati Reds right-hander Anthony DeSclafani made his long-awaited return to the majors in a start against the Colorado Rockies, and he allowed four runs in five innings.

Right-hander Jackson Stephens was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and right-hander Kevin Shackelford was released to make room for DeSclafani’s activation from the 60-day disabled list.

DeSclafani hasn’t pitched for the Reds since 2016, when he went 9-5 with a 3.28 ERA in 20 starts. The 28-year-old missed all of 2017 with an elbow injury and had his start to this season delayed by oblique injury sustained during spring training.

—An Uber driver told police that retired major league outfielder Lenny Dykstra threatened “I’ll (expletive) shoot you” when the driver resisted Dykstra’s order to change his destination.

According to police reports gathered by the website My Central Jersey about the incident after 3 a.m. on May 23, Dykstra said the Uber driver kidnapped him. Dykstra, 55, was charged with third-degree making terroristic threats, third-degree charges for possession of cocaine and MDMA and disorderly persons charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the website.

Dykstra was released on a summons pending a June 8 Union County Superior Court appearance, which was waived, and now is scheduled to return to court in July.

—Kody Clemens, son of former pitching star Roger Clemens, was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the third round of the amateur draft.

Kody Clemens, a second baseman at Texas, was the 79th overall pick. Clemens was the Big 12 Player of the Year as a junior this season. He is batting .346 with 21 homers and 68 RBIs.

—New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Thursday.

Montgomery will be out at least a full year following the procedure. In six starts this season, Montgomery went 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA. The 25-year-old went 9-7 with a 3.88 ERA in 29 starts as rookie last year for New York.

—The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Chris Archer on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to June 3) with a left abdominal strain, recalling right-hander Diego Castillo from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

Archer allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings in his last start Saturday, throwing 92 pitches. He told reporters afterward that he had been dealing with groin tightness for some time and had an appointment in Philadelphia on Monday with a core muscle specialist. Archer, 29, has a 4.24 ERA in 13 starts this season.

—The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Julio Teheran on the 10-day disabled list, one day after he hurt his right thumb during a loss to the San Diego Padres. Luke Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the roster spot.

Teheran (4-4, 4.31 ERA) sustained the injury while grounding out in the top of the fifth inning. He left the contest after walking the first batter in the bottom of the inning on four pitches. Teheran underwent X-rays after the game, and no structural damage was detected.

—The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Jeremy Hellickson on the 10-day disabled list after he sustained a right hamstring strain on Sunday while covering first base in a game against the Atlanta Braves.

Hellickson is 2-0 with a 2.28 ERA in nine starts this season. Washington also reinstated left-hander Tim Collins from the paternity list, activated left-hander Matt Grace (groin) from the 10-day DL and optioned right-hander Jefry Rodriguez to Double-A Harrisburg.

—The Texas Rangers released Tim Lincecum at the conclusion of his 30-day rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. Texas chose parting ways with the right-hander over promoting him to the big league roster.

Lincecum, 33, struggled in 10 relief outings with Round Rock, posting a 5.68 ERA and walking nine in 12 2/3 innings. The Rangers took a chance on the two-time Cy Young Award winner with a one-year contract finalized during spring training, hoping he could help them as a reliever.

—The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to June 2), recalling right-hander Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move.

Pomeranz is battling left biceps tendinitis. The 29-year-old is 1-3 with a 6.81 ERA in eight starts this season after winning a career-best 17 games in 2017.

—The Cleveland Indians activated outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall from the disabled list. Chisenhall has been sidelined for nearly two months due to a strained right calf.

Center fielder Bradley Zimmer was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move. Zimmer just came off the disabled list on Friday after recovering from a rib injury.

—The New York Mets activated third baseman Todd Frazier and right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak from the disabled list, with right-hander Gerson Bautista optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas and left-hander Buddy Baumann designated for assignment in corresponding moves.

Frazier had missed the team’s last 24 games with a strained left hamstring and is hitting .237 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 32 games on the season. Swarzak has been out since the first full week of the regular season with a left oblique strain. He allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings before the injury.

—Field Level Media