FILE PHOTO - Boxing - Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor - Las Vegas, USA - August 26, 2017 Conor McGregor before the fight REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor said on Tuesday that he is retiring from MMA.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as "Mixed Martial Art" today," McGregor said in a tweet bit.ly/2U9mwdY.