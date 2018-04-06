MMA fighter McGregor appears in New York court on assault charges

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor appeared in a New York City courtroom on Friday on charges of assault stemming from a melee following a press event for a series of UFC fights to be staged at a Brooklyn arena.

The sport’s best-known athlete and an international star, McGregor, 29, was dressed in a blue, long-sleeved golf shirt that hid his elaborate tattoos as he was escorted from the police station where he surrendered the previous night.

He is charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following the fracas at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center on Thursday evening.

A video of the incident, widely circulated on social media, appears to show the Irish-born McGregor and his entourage using a metal barricade and other objects to smash windows on a bus filled with fighters departing from the event.

Efforts to reach McGregor’s representatives were not successful.

