Mixed Martial Arts-Putin congratulates Nurmagomedov after McGregor win

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin met and congratulated Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov on Wednesday after he retained his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor in a bout overshadowed by a post-fight brawl.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia (R), UFC lightweight champion who recently defeated Conor McGregor of Ireland in the main event of UFC 229, and his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov on the sidelines of a sports forum in Ulyanovsk, Russia October 10, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Nurmagomedov’s brutal submission victory over Ireland’s McGregor on Saturday was followed by fights breaking out in and around the cage. [nL8N1WN02T]

Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage before leaping feet first at McGregor’s team mate and cornerman Dillon Danis. Three of the Russian’s team were arrested and later released.

Putin asked Nurmagomedov’s father “not to punish him too severely” for the brawl.