January 27, 2018 / 9:17 AM / in 2 days

Cormier aims for second belt with Miocic title fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will attempt to emulate Conor McGregor and grab a second belt when he steps up a division to fight Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight strap in July, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced.

Both men successfully defended their titles at the UFC 220 recent event in Boston and will now meet in a hotly-anticipated showdown for Miocic’s heavyweight belt at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 7, the organisation said in a statement.

With a win, former Olympic wrestler Cormier, 38, can emulate Irishman McGregor and become the second fighter to hold titles in two UFC weight classes simultaneously.

In the run-up to the fight, the pair will act as coaches on the 27th series of the UFC’s “The Ultimate Fighter” reality TV show, the UFC said.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

